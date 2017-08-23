Have you donated blood lately in Victoria?

Canadian Blood Services is hoping to fill 550 appointments in the Captial Region by Labour Day.

Capt. Jerry Tomljenovic with Saanich Fire donates blood with the help of Hope Strang from Canadian Blood Services. (Saanich News)

Somewhere in Canada, a patient needs a blood transfusion every 60 seconds.

That’s a remarkable statistic and even more reason to donate a life-saving product used in hospitals around the country.

Canadian Blood Services is looking to fill 25,000 appointments around the country before Labour Day, including 550 appointments in the Greater Victoria area.

Donations often slow down during the summer months, and while blood services plan for these lulls in donations, they’re now looking to restock supplies.

“We anticipated a drop in blood donations during the summer months as a result of holidays, changes in routines, travel and family activities. The Labour Day long weekend is particularly challenging as families spend time wrapping up the summer before transitioning into the back to school period,” says Mark Donnison, vice president, donor relations.

“Earlier this summer, we asked Canadians to take some precious time out of their summers for patients in need of blood. And they responded! To continue to meet patients’ needs, we urge new and returning donors to book an appointment starting now and through Labour Day.”

Victoria residents can donate blood at a mobile clinic event or at the Victoria blood donor office located at 3449 Saanich Road. Those with appointments are encouraged to keep their appointment and bring a friend or family member along too.

You can find out more information and book an appointment online.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.