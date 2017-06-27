Have your say on Victoria’s arts and culture plan

The plan will guide investments in arts and culture for the next five years

The City of Victoria is seeking feedback on a master plan to guide future arts and culture investments.

The draft Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan is designed to strengthen conditions for creativity, innovation and artistic excellence to flourish. It includes a cultural policy and aligns ideas, people and resources around a shared vision, and contains strategies, goals and actions to guide initiatives and investment over the next five years.

The city wants feedback on the latest version of the plan, which identifies four strategic priorities: connecting people and spaces, building cultural leadership, telling the city’s story and being future-ready.

To give your input, visit victoria.ca/create by July 11 and complete a short survey. Or you can email comments to culture@victoria.ca, or drop and speak with staff at the engagement station at the Eventide Music Series on July 6 between 6 and 9 p.m. in Centennial Square.

Input can also be provided during Festival Mexicano in the Square on Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. The final plan is due to be presented to council in September, followed in late fall by the development of an implementation plan.

