Heightened security for travellers leaving Victoria International Airport

Morgan Cross / News staff

Travellers heading out of YYJ are now subject to enhanced screening measures. Enacted July 19 in accordance with Homeland Security’s plan to prevent terrorist groups from entering the United States, enhanced security has taken effect in 280 airports that serve as last points of departure to the US. Any travellers leaving YYJ can be randomly selected for extra screening of electronic devices at the regular security checkpoint.

July 21, Vice-President of Operations and Development James Bogusz of Victoria Airport Authority said the airport had not experienced much change in wait times. “We haven’t seen much of an impact in terms of a significant change in wait times, but we’re of course recommending that passengers arrive at least 90 minutes before flights,” said Bogusz.

Estimated wait times are available on the Victoria International Airport website at victoriaairport.com, on the sign outside the airport and on monitors throughout the building. CATSA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority) is responsible for enhanced screening at Canadian airports and provides a robust account of items passengers are allowed to carry with them, travel tips and security screening information at catsa.gc.ca.

Security now checks computerized devices of any sort, said Bogusz. A passenger may be asked to remove their device, whether tablet, laptop or smart phone, from its case or cover and demonstrate that it can be turned on. For this reason, passengers are advised to have charged their devices beforehand. Bogusz advises all travellers to visit the Victoria International Airport website before flying to check for wait times. Visit the CATSA website to prepare for enhanced security screening and a seamless process.