Hero Work digs into another ‘radical renovation’ for Victoria’s Anawim House

The table saws are fired up and hammers are nailing down the start of Hero Work’s latest two-storey ‘radical renovation’ for Anawim Companion Society.

The residential day-house assists Victoria’s homeless and those living in poverty, welcoming people who need a place to connect, or seek counselling services or just to take a shower. Terry Edison-Brown, executive director of Anawim House, says the goal is to teach people how to live and work and play in a new way. Since 1991, Anawim has operated from the Caledonia Street location offering drop-in and residential programs.

“Victoria has a homeless problem, obviously,” Edison-Brown says. “But we need to stop warehousing people. We need smaller residences like this where we can say to people — come work with us, beside us.”

Paul Latour is the founder and executive director of Hero Work, and says the organization relies on volunteers to see these projects through. His team will add to the existing art and counselling spaces, update the deck and landscaping, add skylights and build a bike repair shop.

“We’ll be here for the next two weekends, and we an always use more carpenters,” he says.

Hero Work’s renovation at Anawim House continues through the weekend and again Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8.

