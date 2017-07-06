Highway 1 will close overnight Thursday at McKenzie Avenue

Work on interchange leads to highway closure from 11 p.m. Thursday until 5:30 a.m. Friday

Drivers are advised that Highway 1 will be closed overnight between McKenzie Avenue/Admirals Road and Six Mile Road to ensure the safety of drivers and construction crews while the old pedestrian-cyclist bridge is removed.

This is part of the ongoing work for the McKenzie interchange project.

The closure will begin Thursday, July 6 at 11 p.m., and the highway will re-open by 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7. Traffic travelling westbound on Highway 1 will still be permitted to turn off the highway onto McKenzie Avenue or Admirals Road. During this time, drivers are asked to please use alternative routes and allow for extra time. The signed detour route for traffic, including trucks, will be via Admirals Road, Island Highway and Six Mile Road.

Pedestrians and cyclists are advised that the Galloping Goose Trail will remain open, but please watch for signs and workers.

For up-to-date traffic advisories visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/.