Humpback whale hits Prince of Whales tour boat off coast of Victoria

Two people were sent to the hospital after a humpback whale hit a boat off the coast of Victoria on Monday afternoon.

The passengers were aboard a Prince of Whales Whale Watching zodiac boat near Race Rocks Ecological Reserve, west of Victoria, when a whale suddenly surfaced hitting the vessel. The whale had not been sighted before the accident, but surfaced three times afterward.

“This is a freak accident that could have happened to anyone transiting the waters in the Salish Sea,” said Ben Duthie, sales and operations manager for the company. “This is the first time it has happened in 22 years.”

According to Duthie, one of the two passengers had been released as of Tuesday afternoon, while the other was said to be stable and recovering. The full extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

