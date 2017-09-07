If approved, the hotel would be converted into a 219-unit residential building

The Harbour Towers Hotel and Suites on Quebec Street is the subject of a redevelopment proposal going to public hearing Thursday night. (Don Descoteau/Victoria News)

A James Bay hotel may soon be looking for long-term visitors as Harbour Towers’ proposal to convert to apartments goes to public hearing tonight.

If approved, the 13-storey building at 345 Quebec St. will be converted into a 219-unit apartment building. The first two floors, currently the lobby and a restaurant, would convert into an interior courtyard and apartments. The rezoning proposal was heard by council in June.

A staff report recommends the city ensure the 219 units remain residential rental for at least 20 years.

