Intersection of Patricia Bay Highway and Claremont Avenue has a history of incidents.

Saanich Police responded to traffic incident Wednesday morning near the intersection of Patricia Bay Highway and Claremont Avenue.

A traffic incident Wednesday morning delayed commuters heading into Saanich and places beyond.

The cause of the incident appears unknown, but a video shows emergency crews including the Saanich Fire Department and Saanich Police near the intersection of the Patricia Bay Highway and Claremont Avenue.

The intersection has a history of incidents.

Traffic moved slowly for about 15 minutes, but resumed just after 8 a.m.

The Saanich News contacted Saanich Police for additional information.