Independent Investigations Office clears Oak Bay Police in Bowker case

IIO determined there was no connection between police and a woman found dead

The Independent Investigations Office found no connection between the actions or inactions of Oak Bay Police and the death of a woman in May.

The Oak Bay Police Department was investigating a deceased woman at Bowker Creek and the IIO was notified as was believed policehad interacted with this individual.

“We’re pleased to advise you that the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has determined there was no connection between the actions or inactions of police and the death of the female. Subsequently, the IIO has released jurisdiction as required by the Police Act,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties in a release.

“The OBPD understands the importance of maintaining the public’s trust and, in order to do so, we support the need for independent oversight of police. We cooperated fully throughout the IIO’s investigation.”

