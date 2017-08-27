Indigenous youth graduate from CFB cadet program in Esquimalt

Cadets who have completed RAVEN, a basic military qualification program dedicated to indigenous youth, participate in a graduation parade on Aug. 17 at CFB Esquimalt. Photo couresty of MARPAC Imaging

Thirty-seven cadets graduated recently from RAVEN, a basic military training program dedicated to indigenous youth at CFB Esquimalt.

The six-week summer program gives Aboriginal cadets an opportunity to explore a career with the Canadian Forces in a respectful and culturally aware environment. RAVEN teaches valuable life skills such as time management, self-discipline and confidence through hard work and physical activity, from both senior military members and elders from various First Nations groups.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com