Cadets who have completed RAVEN, a basic military qualification program dedicated to indigenous youth, participate in a graduation parade on Aug. 17 at CFB Esquimalt. Photo couresty of MARPAC Imaging

Indigenous youth graduate from CFB cadet program in Esquimalt

Cadets trained in basic military operations during summer program

Thirty-seven cadets graduated recently from RAVEN, a basic military training program dedicated to indigenous youth at CFB Esquimalt.

The six-week summer program gives Aboriginal cadets an opportunity to explore a career with the Canadian Forces in a respectful and culturally aware environment. RAVEN teaches valuable life skills such as time management, self-discipline and confidence through hard work and physical activity, from both senior military members and elders from various First Nations groups.

