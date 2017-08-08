Island Health takes proactive steps to reduce drug overdoses at music festivals

Tips list added to supports already in place by festival organizers

Dante Givens of Jurassic 5 performs before thousands at Rifflandia in 2016 at Royal Athletic Park. Island Health, in conjunction with music festival organizers, has released a list of tips for the safe use of drugs for concert goers who choose to use them. Arnold Lim/Black Press

Island Health has been proactive in its efforts to reduce the number of drug overdoses and fentanyl-related incidents at music festivals on Vancouver Island.

Rather than simply encouraging abstinence, the organization is acknowledging that people will ingest drugs of various kinds at festivals and other gatherings during summer. As such, it is bolstering the safe drug use strategies engaged in by festival organizers and has released a list of tips for staying safe if using.

They include:

• If using, take one drug at a time (don’t mix with alcohol)

• Use with friends and tell them what you’ve taken

• Know the signs of fentanyl overdose: Slow or no breathing; blue lips and fingertips; unresponsive to noise, name or pain; gurgling or snoring sounds, and pinpoint pupils or clammy skin

• Know how to respond: carry Naloxone; call 911 and festival first-aid; clear and open the person’s airway; provide rescue breathing, and administer Naloxone and continue rescue breathing.

For more information, contact go to viha.ca/mho/overdose.html.

editor@vicnews.com