John Horgan, next B.C. Premier, walks into a bar

A diet coke and a burger.

B.C. Premier-designate John Horgan and a large group of NDP party members filed into a packed Garrick’s Head Pub on Thursday night.

The group made their way to the popular Government Street pub to celebrate the historic request from Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon, who asked Horgan to form the province’s government. The decision came after the NDP and Green parties combined to defeat the Liberal government in a vote of non-confidence Thursday afternoon.

Horgan stopped for photos, including a selfie with Edward Pullman of the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition.

So what did Horgan order?

“Someone bought him a burger and I’m pretty sure he ate it,” said Garrick’s Head server Joanne Costain.

Horgan washed it down with a diet coke.

“It was exciting, I was hoping he’d get a Fat Tug and a shot of Jägermeister,” said Costain, though it wasn’t to be.

Horgan said it might take the rest of the summer to go through government transition documents and hold the necessary meetings ahead of calling assembly in the legislature.