Johnson Street bridge approaches closed for paving tomorrow, weather permitting

The Johnson Street bridge crossing is closed all day Sunday (Aug. 13) for paving of the approach from Wharf Street to the new structure. If it rains, the work will be postponed until Aug. 20. Tim Collins/Victoria News

Paving work on the approaches to the Johnson Street bridge will force closure of the crossing between approximately 5:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 13).

Preparation work for the project has been ongoing for the past couple of weeks and Sunday’s final road surfacing will shut down the connection across the Inner Harbour and Selkirk waters, between Harbour Road and Wharf Street.

The City of Victoria asks motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to use the Bay Street bridge as an alternative route.

The paving project is weather dependent and with rain in the forecast for Sunday, the City will make a decision early that morning whether to proceed. An alternate day for the work to be done is Sunday, Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, the steel to be used to construct the main components of the long-delayed bridge is in the final stages of its journey to the city from China and is expected to arrive here around Aug. 22. The shipment includes the north and south rings, the lower counterweight and the temporary structure used to support the various components of the bridge during its erection.

Once it arrives in Victoria, it will be offloaded at Ogden Point or at the Fraser Surrey Docks, depending on the local cruise ship schedule. It will then be transported to Point Hope Shipyard. The second shipment of steel is expected to leave China in September and arrive later that month.

The various pieces will begin being assembled later this year and city officials are still projecting a March 2018 completion date.

