Johnson Street Bridge closed overnight as work continues

The Johnson Street Bridge will close this evening as work continues to prepare for the installation of the new bridge. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The Johnson Street Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic, as well as cyclists and pedestrians from 9 p.m. tonight (Sept. 13) until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The waterway below will also be closed to boat traffic. The bridge will be in its full open position to remove old wooden piles in order to make way for a barge needed for the installation of the new bridge elements.

Traffic will be rerouted to the Point Ellice Bridge on Bay Street.

Although significantly behind schedule, the new bridge is expected to open in March 2018.

