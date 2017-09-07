Johnson Street Bridge closure postponed

The Johnson Street Bridge closure scheduled for this evening has been delayed due to a labour shortage.
The city had initially planned to close the bridge to traffic from 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 7 until 5 a.m. Friday morning to transfer wood piles to make room for a crane barge. The barge is necessarily for the installation of the new bridge.
Rebecca Prenz of the City of Victoria said the closure has been postponed to a date later in September.
The new Johnson Street Bridge, already three years behind schedule, is slated to open in March 2018.