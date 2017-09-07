Johnson Street Bridge closure postponed

The bridge will be open to traffic Thursday evening, and for the Friday morning commute

The Johnson Street Bridget will no longer be closed to vehicle traffic Sept. 7-8. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The Johnson Street Bridge closure scheduled for this evening has been delayed due to a labour shortage.

The city had initially planned to close the bridge to traffic from 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 7 until 5 a.m. Friday morning to transfer wood piles to make room for a crane barge. The barge is necessarily for the installation of the new bridge.

Rebecca Prenz of the City of Victoria said the closure has been postponed to a date later in September.

The new Johnson Street Bridge, already three years behind schedule, is slated to open in March 2018.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com