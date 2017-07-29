Johnson Street Bridge closures and delays July 31-Aug. 13

Johnson Street Bridge and the road approaches will be closed Aug. 13, and delays are expected between July 31-Aug. 12

Frequent drivers of the Johnson Street Bridge may want to explore new routes between July 31 and Aug. 13.

The Johnson Street Bridge is closed for all vehicle traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 13, with the 13 days preceding seeing delays while paving is completed between Wharf St. and the new bridge.

Pedestrian and cyclist connections will remain open throughout, but periodic lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 31-Aug. 12 will cause delays. A City of Victoria press release stated the timing of the paving is meant to take advantage of favourable weather conditions.

For more information visit www.johnsonstreetbridge.com