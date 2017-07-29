Justin Trudeau visits Revelstoke to encourage donations to Red Cross

Prime minister urges others to help those affected by the B.C. wildfires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is mobbed upon his arrival in Revelstoke on Saturday. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government would match all donations to the Red Cross to support those affected by B.C. wildfires at a stop Saturday in Revelstoke.

“We’ll be providing financial support to help with the recovery effort,” he told the crowd of more than a thousand. “British Columbia has provided funding so the Canadian Red Cross can help evacuess and we’re following their lead by making a contribution that matches the amount the Canadian Red Cross is spending on direct support to those evacuated from their homes here in B.C.”

Justin Trudeau speaks in Revelstoke. Posted by Revelstoke Review on Saturday, 29 July 2017

Trudeau arrived in Revelstoke to much fanfare. It was the first visit to the community by a sitting Prime Minister since his father Pierre Trudeau made a brief stop here on Aug. 8, 1982, not long after he gave the middle finger to protesters in Salmon Arm.

Justin Trudeau, who was with his father at the time, made reference to that event.

“There’s a long tradition of this family coming out together to enjoy these mountains,” he said. “Bringing my daughter here and teaching her how to wave with her whole hand, unlike my father, is a nice opportunity to share.”

Leaders of local First Nations speak at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Revelstoke today. Posted by Revelstoke Review on Saturday, 29 July 2017

The main purpose of his visit was to encourage Canadians to donate to the Red Cross to support those impacted by the wildfires raging in B.C. He asked people to text BCFires to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation to the organization.

“The most important thing we can do is make a donation to the Red Cross.”

At the peak, more than 40,000 people were forced from their homes by the fires. Many have been allowed to return home, but more than 5,000 still haven’t been allowed back.

There are still 129 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares in size burning in B.C., including 25 of note.

Trudeau said he will be visiting the affected areas in a few days and he gave thanks to the responders on the front lines.

“They all deserve a round of applause. Let’s ensure they can hear us over a couple of mountain ranges,” he said.

Trudeau was scheduled to leave Revelstoke on the CP Rail Canada 150 train and take it to Calgary.

Check out photos from his visit below.

Chief Wayne Christian of the Secwepmec First Nations addresses the crowd. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Stacie Byrne had this shirt made for the Prime Minister’s visit. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Metis singer and Red Cross ambassador Tom Jackson performs. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is surrounded by people, cameras and security as he walks through the crowd. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops for a selfie with two youngsters. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about the B.C. wildfires and donating to the Canadian Red Cross. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Justin Trudeau holds up a new snowboard given to him by Revelstoke’s Trapper Snowboards. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review

Revelstoke Mayor Mark McKee presents Justin Trudeau with a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. ~ Photo by Alex Cooper, Revelstoke Review