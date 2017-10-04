Kaela Mehl found guilty in Victoria of first degree murder in death of her daughter

Jury was asked to determine level of planning that happened before killing took place

Defence lawyer Jeremy Mills and client Kaela Mehl stand outside the Victoria law courts on Blanshard Street. On Wednesday Mehl was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the death of her young daughter, Charlotte Cunningham. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria woman Kaela Janine Mehl has been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of her 18-month old daughter, Charlotte Cunningham.

The four-man, eight-woman jury came back with the verdict Wednesday morning after being given their instructions Tuesday afternoon by Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten.

Jurors had been instructed to apply a four-point test in determining whether Mehl, 34, was guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder or manslaughter in the Sept. 16, 2015 killing of Charlotte.

The jury had asked the judge to further explain the definition of “deliberate.”

