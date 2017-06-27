Kelowna woman facing charges of uttering death threats to Clark, Thomson

Special prosecutor has approved charges against Pavla Janeckova of Kelowna

A Kelowna woman has been charged for allegedly uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to Premier Christy Clark and Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Tuesday that special prosecutor Kris Pechet has approved the charges against Pavla Janeckova. Pechet was appointed a special prosecutor for this case in May.

The BCPS alleges that the threats occurred at the end of April.

Janeckova’s first appearance on the charges is scheduled for June 30 at provincial court in Kelowna.