Langford resident slapped with $1,150 fine for having an open fire

The West Shore RCMP has fined a resident $1,150 for having an open fire, despite the current fire ban in effect across the province.

Last Tuesday (Sept. 12) around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of an open fire on Phelps Avenue in Langford. The homeowner was having a fire on his property and was slapped with a ticket for failing to comply with the fire restriction.

In June, the B.C. Wildfire Service imposed the open-fire ban for most of Vancouver Island, prohibiting the burning of any material (piled or unpiled) smaller than two metres high and three metres wide, the burning of stubble or grass fires over an area less than 2,000 square metres, the use of fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels, and the use of binary exploding targets.

The ban is in effect until Oct. 20 or until the public is otherwise notified. For more information, visit bcwildfire.ca.

