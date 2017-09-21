Langford’s only pot shop ordered to close permanently

Green Tree Medical Dispensary ordered to pay $1,200 in fines, $5,000 in legal costs to the City.

Langford’s only pot shop, which closed earlier this year, has been shut down for good.

Today (Sept. 21) the Hon. Madam Justice Adair approved the City of Langford’s order to force Green Tree Medical Dispensary to permanently cease operating.

The order states that the business was in contradiction of the zoning bylaw. The shop has also been ordered to pay $1,200 in fines and $5,000 in legal costs to the City.

“The courts have been clear in multiple decisions in B.C. The sale and distribution of marijuana through a storefront dispensary is illegal – period,” said Troy DeSouza, legal counsel for the City.

RELATED: Langford pot shop looks to be permanently shut down

The shop at 688 Granderson Rd. was initially shut down quickly. Within a day of the business opening in January, West Shore RCMP conducted a compliance check, in which they seized an undisclosed quantity of marijuana.

Green Tree re-opened roughly a month later, but was again quickly shut down after RCMP executed a search warrant and arrested two individuals.

In February, the City filed an injunction against the business for a number of violations, including operating without a business license and/or the required permits. However, instead of contesting in court, the business agreed to a consent order which forced it to close its doors.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com