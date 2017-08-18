Lantern Festival returns to light up Esquimalt

Esquimalt’s Captain Jacobson Park lights up Saturday with the return of the Lantern Festival. Facebook photo

Esquimalt has a little magic in store later this week when the Lantern Festival returns to Captain Jacobson Park, Aug. 19.

The family friendly, free event lights up from 5-10pm turning the local greenspace into a spectacular sight. Bring a homemade lantern to join the procession along West Bay Walkway or purchase one in the park. Esquimalt’s own Eves of Destruction Roller Derby team will perform a live light installation followed by performances from Entangados, Samba Du Soleil, the Bashirah Middle Eastern Dance Company and the Fyre and Lyte Fire Dancers.

Participants are encouraged to walk or cycle as parking is limited and pets are kindly asked to remain at home.