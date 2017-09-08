Little St. Mikes shortlisted for global award

Keith Driscoll, Director of Residence and Student Life at Saint Michaels University School, speaks to the Grade 12 members of the SMUS Prefect Council at their 2016 Prefect Leadership retreat. Keven Fletcher/St. Michaels University School

While leadership and coaching have become popular strategies in the corporate world, they’re still fairly new to the high school level.

So it comes as an honour to the acting Head of School at St. Michaels University School, Andy Rodford, that SMUS was one of five organizations from around the world named as a finalist for this year’s Prism Award.

The award recognizes executive coaching programs that focus on improving one’s leadership skills.

The top prize was appointed at last week’s annual event in Washington, D.D., to AFCC Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp., a joint venture of Daimler AG and Ford, which is also B.C.-based, and is focused on developing fuel cell modules for automotive applications.

Also shortlisted were Ernst and Young accounting and Hewlett Packard.

“The recognition of being named a finalist for the Prism Award is great, but we feel like we already won as a school,” said Rodford. “Our collective evolution in the way we think, communicate and work are achievements that many organization don’t graduate to, or even think of.”

Rodford credited former Head of School Bob Snowden for his vision and commitment to the staff and students.

“We are very proud of the SMUS leaders who use the coaching experience to make our school a better place to learn and work.”

In 2011, then Head of School Snowden began SMUS’ partnership with Roy Group, a local leadership development and executive coaching organization, to implement a coaching program for staff members.

Roy Group helped create a tailored-for-SMUS coaching program that allowed members of the school’s senior leadership team to personalize their experience to their individual needs. Twenty-five teachers and staff members each receive two coaching hours per month with a Roy Group coach.