Local man in custody after breaching court orders

Lauren Boothby

A Victoria man is in custody after breaching court-ordered conditions when police approached him as a suspect of breaking and entering a vehicle on the 2800-block of Irma Street at 1:00 a.m. this morning.

The man barricaded himself inside a nearby residence when approached by the officer who responded to the call and approached the two suspects. Police used distraction devices after the man still refused to leave after several hours of negotiations, which may have been heard as loud bangs when they were deployed, according to Victoria Police.

The breach of conditions deployed the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Police report the man was taken into custody and no one was injured. He will be held in custody pending court.

