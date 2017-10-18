Mental health crisis closes Lochside Trail in Saanich

A section of Lochside Trail between Quarda Street and Saanich Road remains closed Wednesday morning as Saanich Police are investigating a mental health crisis. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The Lochside Regional Trail is closed Wednesday morning between Saanich Road and Quadra Street.

Saanich Police were called out to the scene at about 4:45 a.m. and are speaking with a person dealing with a mental health crisis.

As a result of this ongoing situation the Lochside Regional Trail, between Saanich Road and Quadra Street, is currently closed. Saanich Road between Falmouth Road and Greenridge Crescent has also been closed. Police request people who use this portion of the road or trail as part of their normal commute to use an alternate route.