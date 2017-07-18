Lotto winner to help wildfire evacuees

A Kamloops lotto winner is turning his good luck into a good deed as he plans to donate a portion of his lotto winnings to wildfire evacuees.

The BC Lottery Corporation says Jason Labby of Kamloops is ‘Playing it Forward’ after winning $500,000 playing the Extra on the July 7, 2017 Lotto Max draw.

“I believe in helping people,” smiled Labby. “I’m donating some of my winnings to help people affected by the wildfires across B.C.”

While he reportedly takes pride in sharing his money for good causes, Labby also plans to spoil himself with his windfall.

“I’m going to buy a home for myself and relax more,” beamed Labby. “I’m celebrating every day because every day is a good day!”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Esso Bear Den in Chase.