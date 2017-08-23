Major power outage hits Victoria

BC Hydro says an oblect on the lines is responsible for a massive power outage in Victoria.
The power went down Wednesday, Aug. 23 shortly after 4 p.m.
More than 5,000 customers are without power. An update at 4:46 shows crews on scene to deal with the outage to 5,235 customers.
An object has fallen on our line causing an outage to 5,235 in #YYJ. Updates once the crew arrives onsite at 5:30pm: https://t.co/jnlOMIcaOF pic.twitter.com/pqOQZ7DJiA— BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 23, 2017
