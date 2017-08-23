(Google Maps)

Major power outage hits Victoria

BC Hydro says 5,000 without power

BC Hydro says an oblect on the lines is responsible for a massive power outage in Victoria.

The power went down Wednesday, Aug. 23 shortly after 4 p.m.

More than 5,000 customers are without power. An update at 4:46 shows crews on scene to deal with the outage to 5,235 customers.

More to come…

 

@OakBayNews
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read