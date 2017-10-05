Malahat back to single lanes after the long weekend

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is warning motorists to expect delays of up to 20 minutes as blasting activities ramp back up on the Malahat.

Now that fall is upon us and summer road trips are officially in the rear view mirror, the ministry has announced the Malahat will be returning to one lane in each direction. This traffic pattern change applies to where crews are working on roadway improvements between Aspen and Shawnigan Lake roads in the Malahat Village area.

But those travelling for Thanksgiving won’t have to worry. This traffic change comes into effect after the Thanksgiving long weekend but will remain until the 2018 May long weekend.

The ministry noted that reducing the roadway to one lane in each direction will allow blasting activities to be completed safely and help provide consistent lanes for drivers during the winter months when visibility can be reduced.

Intermittent traffic stoppages will also be back in effect, but will occur outside of peak travel times (6 to 9 a.m. southbound and between 3 and 6 p.m. northbound).

The ministry is also reminding motorists to obey the construction speed zone of 60 km/h at all times and to watch for workers.

