Man arrested after Cecelia Road standoff in Victoria

A Victoria man was arrested at a Cecelia Road residence Saturday and taken to hospital for an assessment after an hours-long incident that involved Victoria police negotiators and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Upon arrival at around 10 a.m. to the 500-block of Cecelia, between Jutland and Manchester roads, information led police to believe that the man inside the home may have been armed or have access to weapons. That led to the ERT being called out and nearby streets were closed off to pedestrians and traffic as negotiators began communicating with the man inside.

By 2:30 p.m. the man came out and surrendered to police without further incident and the residence was checked for removal of any weapons. The investigation is ongoing.

