Man arrested following incident that closed Johnson Street Bridge

A Victoria man has been arrested and a replica firearm seized following an incident that closed the Johnson Street Bridge Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. on July 30, Victoria police responded to a multi-unit residential building in the 500-block of Johnson Street after receiving a call about a man with a gun. Several people reported that a man had waved a handgun out a building window.

We had to close the Johnson Street bridge due to an evolving incident nearby. We've one in custody & will be clearing shortly. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 31, 2017

Officers closed down the bridge, entered the building and took the man into custody. Police also seized a replica firearm.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The man has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

