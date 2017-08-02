Man arrested for violent sexual assault in Victoria

Lauren Boothby/Vic News

One man has been arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault early Wednesday morning in Victoria.

Officers were flagged down just before 1:30 a.m. by a witness near the 1900-block of Store Street.

Due to the severe nature of the report, members of VicPD flooded the area, found the suspect and pulled over his vehicle a short time later.

Police say the man faces multiple charges of sexual assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, assault, and choking to overcome resistance. The incident is also part of a robbery investigation.

This incident does not appear to be random, according to police, as the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.