Man assaulted in Victoria knows arrested suspect: police

One man was arrested Saturday afternoon and another taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault that Victoria police are characterizing as a major crime.
Media reports say multiple 911 calls came in just after 2 p.m. about an altercation on Mason Street between Quadra and Vancouver streets. Police indicate that the two men involved, both in their 30s, knew each other and that this was not a random attack.
Yesterday evening police found and arrested the suspect in the assault. As of this morning charges of aggravated assault were pending against the man.