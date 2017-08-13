Man assaulted in Victoria knows arrested suspect: police

Saturday incident on Mason Street kept part of road closed for several hours

Part of Mason Street in Victoria was behind police tape on Saturday afternoon after one man was seriously injured in an assault. Victoria News files

One man was arrested Saturday afternoon and another taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault that Victoria police are characterizing as a major crime.

Media reports say multiple 911 calls came in just after 2 p.m. about an altercation on Mason Street between Quadra and Vancouver streets. Police indicate that the two men involved, both in their 30s, knew each other and that this was not a random attack.

Yesterday evening police found and arrested the suspect in the assault. As of this morning charges of aggravated assault were pending against the man.

editor@vicnews.com