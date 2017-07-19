Man brandishing knife arrested by Saanich police

Wolfgang Depner

News Staff

An 28-year-old man of no fixed address faces various charges after an incident outside a Saanich restaurant.

Saanich police arrested the man Tuesday evening after he “was displaying a knife” in the Red Robin restaurant on Blanshard Avenue near Tolmie Avenue.

Saanich Police Const. Damian Kowalewich said the person concerned but never threatened staff and restaurant customers, who eventually called police.

Once the person received wind of the arriving police, he fled the scene, but Saanich police with the help of a K9 unit arrested the man about 10 minutes later.

Police charged the man with possession of a dangerous weapon, causing a disturbance, and breach of probation.

Kowalewich said the person’s arrest is an example of what can happen when the public reaches out quickly.

“We are happy that the situation was remedied so quickly,” he said.