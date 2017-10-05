Marathon Sunday means road closures in Oak Bay and Victoria

Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas closed starting at 4 a.m. to the end of the event

Road closures are on tap as The GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon route swings through Victoria and up through Oak Bay this Sunday.

The route starts on Menzies and wind through the downtown core into James Bay and Beacon Hill Park, along Dallas Road to Gonzales Bay. Runners will proceed into Fairfield and Uplands before the turnaround that sends them back the same way.

Some small residential roadways on the route will be closed for various periods of time.

Oak Bay residents south of McNeill Avenue, east of Foul Bay Road and west of Oliver Street who need to cross the marathon route in a vehicle, may do so on Foul Bay Road at McNeill Avenue. James Bay residents can take Simcoe to Douglas and head north out of downtown.

The early start marathon is at 6:30 a.m. led by cyclists. Following the start of the two main races – the Marathon and Half Marathon at 8 a.m. – Menzies, Michigan, Government and Wharf will be closed between 7:50 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Johnson will be closed from Wharf to Cook from 8:05 to 8:35 a.m. and 8:50 to 9:20 a.m. All traffic will have full access north of Humboldt, west of Cook following the last runner at approximately 9:30 am to access Douglas Street and Blanshard and escape north out of Victoria to the Pat Bay Highway.

Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas will be closed starting at 4 a.m. through the end of the event. No traffic will be permitted on Dallas between 7:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Police will allow some traffic to travel across the race route when it is safe; however it is advised that vehicles be parked on a street not included on the event route. Vehicles affecting the running route will be towed. The police will begin opening the roads as the participants finish the different sections of the course. By 2:30 p.m. organizers expect all streets to be re-opened to traffic except for Belleville Street between Douglas and Menzies, and Government Street between Superior and Humboldt. These streets will re-open once finish line equipment is removed.

The Thrifty Foods Kids Run will use Menzies (from Kingston to Superior) and Superior (from Menzies to Montreal); these roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Montreal Street (from Superior to Kingston) and Kingston (from Montreal to Menzies) will be closed from 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Visit runvictoriamarathon.com/course-info/#parking-route-road-closuresfor full information on parking and road closures.