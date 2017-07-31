McKenzie closed to traffic Monday night

Construction at the McKenzie Interchange has hit the halfway point but the greater traffic delays are still on the way. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

McKenzie Avenue will be closed tonight, Monday, July 31, between Burnside Road West and the Trans Canada Highway from 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The closure applies to all travellers – drivers, pedestrians and cyclists – as construction crews pour the new concrete deck for the Galloping Goose Trail bridge as part of the $75 million McKenzie Interchange Project.

Traffic on McKenzie Avenue bound for the TCH will be able to turn onto Burnside Road. Traffic heading toward McKenzie Avenue from Admirals will be directed to turn onto the TCH. Travellers along TCH will be able to exit at Helmcken, Interurban or Tillicum instead of McKenzie Avenue.

Please plan to use alternative routes and allow for extra time.

For up-to-date traffic advisories, visit Drive B.C.