MEHL MURDER TRIAL: Officer who found deceased child tearful at recollection

Jury hears from the police officers who were first on the scene

The first-degree murder trial of city woman Kaela Mehl in the death of her 18-month-old daughter continues this week at Victoria Law Courts. Victoria News files

Victoria police Const. Jessica Moretto paused to take a breath, her face red, before describing the scene where the body of 18-month-old Charlotte Cunningham was found.

Moretto and Const. Kyle Pistone testified at the first-degree murder trial of Kaela Mehl this morning, telling what they saw when they responded to a call at the home of Mehl’s mother, Leanna Comis, in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2015.

“I see the baby laying on the bed, and she’s gray,” said a tearful Moretto.

The Crown is expected to wrap up their case today (Sept. 19), with the defence beginning to present their case as early as tomorrow.

More to come.

