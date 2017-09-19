MEHL MURDER TRIAL: Officer who found deceased child tearful at recollection

Victoria police Const. Jessica Moretto paused to take a breath, her face red, before describing the scene where the body of 18-month-old Charlotte Cunningham was found.
Moretto and Const. Kyle Pistone testified at the first-degree murder trial of Kaela Mehl this morning, telling what they saw when they responded to a call at the home of Mehl’s mother, Leanna Comis, in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2015.
“I see the baby laying on the bed, and she’s gray,” said a tearful Moretto.
The Crown is expected to wrap up their case today (Sept. 19), with the defence beginning to present their case as early as tomorrow.
More to come.