Memorial held in Victoria for fallen officers

The 2017 B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial took place Sunday at the BC Legislature to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

Hundreds of police officers and other first responders attended a memorial at the BC Legislature Sunday to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty.

This was part of the 2017 British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial, an event that coincides with the National Police & Peace Officers’ Memorial held in Ottawa on the last Sunday in September.

Attendees listened while 120 names were read out, signifying those law enforcement officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of British Columbia.

Included on the list was Westshore RCMP Cst. Sarah Beckett, who was killed last year by a drunk driver. There were no additions to the B.C. honour roll in 2017.

The law enforcement memorial wrapped up a weekend of events that also included a bike ride to remember that began in Oak Bay and looped around the Saanich peninsula and out to Langford.