Metchosin homicide victim identified

View Royal’s Richard Curtis Milligan, 56, has been identified as the victim found in Metchosin

Members of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and the West Shore RCMP continue their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday on a remote property in Metchosin. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

The West Shore RCMP has confirmed that the body found in Metchosin on Wednesday is that of 56-year-old View Royal resident Richard Curtis Milligan.

“As the investigation is progressing, we are now treating this death as a homicide,” said Const. Alex Bérubé. “Police have been working around the clock since day one of the investigation in hope to shed some light around the circumstances of his death.”

Milligan’s body was discovered Wednesday at 1005 Malloch Rd. after police were “led to the scene.” The West Shore RCMP would not disclose who led them to the scene.

The roughly five-acre property at the corner of Malloch and Rocky Point roads does not have a permanent structure. It is currently rented to a tenant and is used as a mountain bike training facility as well as a storage site.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, as well as investigators and general duty members from the West Shore RCMP are continuing their investigation. The Island District RCMP’s tactical troop and forensic identification section are also working on the case.

Roughly nine unmarked vehicles were parked along the quiet road Thursday afternoon as investigators walked back and forth from a site.

In a statement released Friday, Bérubé noted that the information gathered so far does not suggest the public may be at risk. But investigators would like to hear about any suspicious activity or individuals that may have been in the area of Malloch and Gillespie roads from Aug. 19 to 21.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

