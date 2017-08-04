Missing: 25-year-old woman last seen July 30

Saanich Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old woman, Euarchol Wanichpan.

Wanichpan was reported missing on July 31 and was last seen by a friend on the evening of July 30.

Known as Ella, or Eura, is described as an Asian woman, 5-feet-tall, weighing around 105 pounds with brown eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Wanichpan has a number of tattoos including a hummingbird/flower tattoo on her shoulder, a ship’s anchor on her right knee and a ship’s wheel on her left knee. Wanichpan was last seen by a friend in the Lansdowne area of Saanich and was possibly heading downtown.

If you see Wanichpan, or might know where she is, please call Saanich Police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To remain anonymous information can also be reported through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

