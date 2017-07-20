Missing goat in Central Saanich

Genevieve the goat is missing in Central Saanich. (Photo from Binkadi Community Services)

Brown goat last spotted in the 6500 block of East Saanich Rd

Morgan Cross / News staff

A goat escaped in the Patricia Bay Highway and Island View Road area of Central Saanich July 8 and remains on the loose.

Genevieve is a therapy pet for at-risk youth and adults with the Binkadi Community Services. To date, the adult brown goat with horns, a hot pink collar and size of a large dog has been spotted several times but not captured. According to Me-Kon Hayes with Binkadi Community Services, Genevieve was last spotted July 19 around 9 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Saanich Rd.

Hayes discourages attempting to capture the goat or any movements that may startle her.

Anyone who sees Genevieve is asked to call ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) B.C. at 778-977-6265. The organization has a plan in place to safely trap and bring the goat home.