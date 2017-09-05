Missing Nanaimo man crashes car in Oak Bay

The driver was found suffering from Alzheimer’s and was “severely confused” police say.

Oak Bay Police responded to a call about a suspicious man following someone else’s vehicle to their residence on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Following the call, police attempted to locate the vehicle, but could not do so.

Later that evening, Oak Bay Police Assistant Sgt. Mike Klein-Beekman said the same vehicle was involved in a minor accident at a different location. After finding the driver, police determined the driver was suffering from Alzheimer’s and was “severely confused.”

The man was also reported missing in Nanaimo.

Klein-Beekman said the man was reunited with his family and no charges will be pursued.