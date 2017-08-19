Missing woman found in Victoria

Police have been looking for Jade Kozma for more than a month. She had disappeared from Campbell River.

Roughly one month and she was reported missing, police say they have located Jade Kozma.

The 18-year-old from Campbell River had been last seen in the Gorge Road area.

Police in Victoria took up the search on July 12, based on information that she had been staying with someone in the city. This was two weeks after authorities in the North Island were first made aware.

RELATED: Missing girl believed to be staying in the city

RELATED: Fresh description of missing girl released by police

She was found Friday by members of the West Shore RCMP and is safe.

Police in many jurisdictions are thanking everyone who helped with the search.