More affordable housing coming to Sooke

Two vacant lots in the Woodlands area are the sites of proposed new affordable housing developments in Sooke.

Totangi Properties submitted plans to the District of Sooke for the rezoning of a 1.87-acre property and subdivide it in to 57 new small lots, measuring a minimum 350 square metres.

The lots will contain single family homes or duplexes on property bordered between Church Hill Drive to the west and Journey Middle School to the east, Callumwood Lane to the North and Ponds Park Trail to the south.

A staff report to Sooke council said the proposed lots and homes would be similar in size to houses on Callumwood Lane.

“The applicant believes that the current housing market will support diverse housing types in Sooke,” the report stated.

A developeris also proposing to build 17 duplex and triplex unit townhomes in a strata development at 6599 Arranwood Drive.

The property is located at the corner of Church Hill Drive and Arranwood Drive, next to the established Alders and Woodland Creek neighbourhoods.

“This rezoning application has the potential to better suit the long term needs of Sooke residents by providing affordable, pedestrian focused residential accommodations that are within close proximity to the town centre,” a staff report stated.

The property will also contain a commercial area.

Council forwarded the two developments to public hearing, but did voice concerns about parking.

“We all have to mindful of the amount of parking we require … I don’t want to create a double standard. The proof is in the pudding in this community that there isn’t enough parking in residential developments that exist right now,” said Coun. Rick Kasper.

Corporate Services director Rob Howat said now staff will seek more detailed information on the developments which will address parking, maintaining community form and character, neighbourhood privacy, along with other concerns.

The public hearing will be held next month.