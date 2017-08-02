More Canadians live alone than have children: Stats Can

Number of same sex couples increased by 60.7 per cent in 10 years

The number of Canadians who live alone has surpassed the number of Canadian households with children, Statistics Canada has found.

The agency, which released its household and family data on Wednesday morning, reported that 28.2 per cent of Canadians live in one person households. In comparison, only 26.5 per cent of Canadians have children.

In B.C., the numbers were more pronounced: 28.8 per cent of people live alone, compared to

Most couples in Canada are common-law, the census found. Over one-fifth (21.6 per cent) were common-law, compared to just 6.3 per cent in 1981. Here, B.C. lagged behind the national average; only 16.7 per cent of the province’s couples were common-law.

The percentage of same sex couples in Canada is rising. Between 2006-2016, that figure shot up by 60.7 per cent, compared to an increase of 9.6 per cent for opposite sex couples. Same sex marriage became legal in Canada in 2006.

More to come.