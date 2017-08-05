More cash for Central Saanich water main expansion

Enid Place will soon see work for a watermain replacement as a result of a Council decision on July 31.

Tim Collins/News staff

Central Saanich has approved an expansion to a project to renew the water main on Stelly’s Cross Road, tapping into existing funds already allocated for the project to cover the $211,000 of additional work.

The current $870,000 project was approved in December of 2016 and involved a replacement of 1,400 metres of water main in the Brentwood Bay area. The work was part of the municipality’s 2013 Water Master Plan and was required to address fire-flow deficiencies in the area.

When the work began it was resolved that an expansion of the project was warranted.

In a recent report to council John Manson, the Interim Director of Engineering for Central Saanich, sought approval for the expansion, pointing out that the replacement of an additional 400 metres of asbestos cement water main along Stelly’s Cross Road between Enid Place and West Saanich and on the cul-de-sac of Enid Place, was a reasonable and effective use of the already allocated funds.

It was noted that the asbestos cement section in question was nearing the end of its serviceability and that sections of the line are located on Tsartlip lands had been damaged in the past by contractors working on behalf of the Tsartlip. The new project parameters will replace that water-main, moving it onto the public right-of-way to correct that encroachment onto First Nations land and minimize future liabilities.

As well, it was pointed out that the road surface on Enid Place is high on municipal plans for replacement and that replacement of the water-main prior to road resurfacing only made sense.

“This is one of those situations where the stars aligned and we were able to expand the work within the existing approved budget in a way that eventually will save Central Saanich money in the long run. As well, with an asbestos cement line, particularly one that has sustained some damage, it’s only prudent to replace it before any other issues develop,” said Mayor Ryan Windsor.