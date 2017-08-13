More than 2,000 homes without power in the West Shore

More than 2,000 homes in the West Shore are without power due to a fire early Sunday morning.
According to BC Hydro, residents south of Millstream Road, north of Phipps Road, west of Legacy Ridge and east of Wenger Terrace have been affected since 6:21 a.m.
Crews are on-site at an outage affecting 2428 customers in #Langford, #ViewRoyal & #Colwood area. Updates: https://t.co/5ugLfV89FW pic.twitter.com/80HHxDs1Qe— BC Hydro (@bchydro) August 13, 2017
Crews are on scene, however, there is no estimated time for when the power will come back on. For updates, visit BC Hydro’s website.
More to come.