More than 2,000 homes without power in the West Shore

More than 2,000 homes in the West Shore are without power due to a fire early Sunday morning.

According to BC Hydro, residents south of Millstream Road, north of Phipps Road, west of Legacy Ridge and east of Wenger Terrace have been affected since 6:21 a.m.

Crews are on scene, however, there is no estimated time for when the power will come back on. For updates, visit BC Hydro’s website.

