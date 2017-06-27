Mother and son rescued after getting lost in Goldstream Provincial Park

Hikers didn’t have food or water and were wearing flip flops

Two hikers were lost in Goldstream Provincial Park on Sunday. (Rebecca Wilde/News Gazette staff)

An unprepared mother and son were saved by a deactivated cellphone after a hiking trip went awry.

The pair were hiking off-trail in Goldstream Provincial Park on Sunday when they got lost.

West Shore RCMP received a call just after 6:00 p.m. from the 15 year-old boy. The call was made from a deactivated cellphone, which can still make emergency calls despite not having a service plan.

The boy and his mother told the 911 operator that they were inexperienced, had no food or water, and were wearing flip flops.

The operator told the hikers to stay where they were and to check in with emergency personnel every 30 minutes.

“GPS coordinates were obtained for the cellphone and the search and rescue team were able to successfully locate them and escort them back to the campground without sustaining any serious injuries,” stated Const. Alex Berube, spokersperson for the West Shore RCMP. “This is a great reminder to ensure you are prepared for outdoor hikes and to stick to the beaten path.”

