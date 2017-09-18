Mother bear and cub sighted in Saanich

Saanich Police are issuing a warning to the public after a mother bear and her cub were sighted early Monday morning at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, 2400 Arbutus Rd.

At about 3:15 a.m. a security guard was on his routine rounds when he observed a bear and her cub in the field, behind the Fisher Building. The bear and her cub were last observed walking in the tree line towards the beach. Following the bear sighting, the security guard found bear scat at the front entrance to the Fisher Building.

The BC Conservation Service was notified of this sighting.

Police are asking residents to report any sightings of these animals to Saanich Police or the BC Conservation Service.