Motor Gathering in Cowichan raises 150K cash for charities

The sun beat down, but car enthusiasts were not deterred as they packed the Vancouver Island Motorsport Resort in Duncan for the annual Vancouver Island Motor Gathering. The car show and fundraiser included Duncan’s Chris Castellarin and his wife Elissa Kinar with their replica 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster. (Scott Johnson Toad Hollow Photography)

GAIN, Vancouver Island’s Premier Dealer Group, made the day for a number of local charities at its Motor Gathering event at its facility in the Cowichan Valley on Aug. 27.

Approximately 10,000 spectators came out to support the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, the David Foster Foundation and a variety of smaller local charities at the Motor Gathering, an event showcasing an array of more than 500 classic, unique, modern and custom cars and motorcycles for enthusiasts of all ages.

In all, $174,850 in cash donations was raised this year, as well as $180,000 from in-kind donations at the event.

Cindy Mui, GAIN Vancouver Island’s marketing director, said all funds raised at the event go to the chosen charities.

“Overall, it was a huge success from our side and we cannot thank enough our generous sponsors, vehicle registrants, the spectators who showed their support, our volunteers and the charities for making it all possible,” Mui said.

“We can’t believe it’s over now and we look forward to seeing everyone again next year for our 7th annual Motor Gathering.”

Allison Taylor, chairperson of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, said she’s delighted that the foundation is expecting approximately $74,000 from the Motor Gathering this year.

She said the foundation also received approximately $54,000 from last year’s event.

“All the money is going into our new hospital fund,” Taylor said.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal and we’re very pleased to be among the charity recipients at this fantastic community event. We’re also happy that the GAIN Motor Group chose the David Foster Foundation (which supports families with children in need of organ transplants) to receive funds because it’s a real worthwhile cause as well.”