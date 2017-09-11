UPDATED: Collision in Saanich claims life of motorcyclist

A 58-year-old man from North Saanich has died following a collision in Saanich Monday afternoon.

The man was riding a motorcycle when it collided with a truck at 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Boleskine Road and Whittier Avenue in Saanich.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie announced in a release just after 3:30 p.m. that the man had succumb after ambulance crew had taken him to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

Part of the crash was caught on Uptown Bistro’s security camera (top left), partially blocked by the camera clock.

The collision happened during lunch traffic. Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said Monday afternoon that police are currently on scene and expect to have Boleskine Rd, near the crash site, completely closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The road will likely remain closed well into the evening and Saanich Police are asking people to use an alternate route.

Monday’s fatal collision was Saanich’s second motorbike crash in less than 24 hours. On Sunday evening a motorcycle crashed at Douglas and Cloverdale sending both the rider and passenger to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.